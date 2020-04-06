STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Cap Hits $34.50 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00015189 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKCoin, DDEX and Kyber Network. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $34.50 million and approximately $539,139.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.04483418 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00066552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036774 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014101 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003350 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Tokens.net, DSX, Ethfinex, IDCM, Kyber Network, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

