State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

STFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. State Auto Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.91. 1,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Larocco acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

