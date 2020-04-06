State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 23,190 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,190 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $52,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

Shares of PG stock traded up $2.73 on Monday, reaching $117.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,846,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,483,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average is $121.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.