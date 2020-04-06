State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 44,673 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,673 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $43,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $56.70. 20,238,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,002,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $226.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

