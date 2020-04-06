State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 7,409 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 63.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $9.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,461,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

