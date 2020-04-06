State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

AVGO traded up $18.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.49. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,938 shares of company stock valued at $122,227,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

