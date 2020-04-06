State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,547 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $77.73. 19,070,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,030,450. The firm has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

