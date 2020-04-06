State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.58. 3,702,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,919. The firm has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.93.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.79.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

