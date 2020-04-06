State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 20,218 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $3.28 on Monday, reaching $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,364,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,146. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

