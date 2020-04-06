State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 28,127 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after buying an additional 595,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,797,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,047,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

