State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 34,901 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 477,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,901 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southern were worth $25,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 79,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 131.6% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $5.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.40. 6,769,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,787,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,827 shares of company stock worth $8,180,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

