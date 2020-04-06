State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 40,636 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intel were worth $45,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,633 shares of company stock worth $2,034,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $4.32 on Monday, reaching $58.45. 32,308,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,745,416. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $231.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

