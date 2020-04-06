State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 8,074 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $22,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,794,000 after purchasing an additional 784,824 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.61. 4,154,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,279. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.53 and its 200-day moving average is $125.67. The company has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 166,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total transaction of $23,374,829.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,155,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,007,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,073,340 shares of company stock worth $150,073,035 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.03.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

