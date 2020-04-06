State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $33,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $6.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,236,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

