State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

NYSE BMY traded up $2.34 on Monday, reaching $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,577,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,329,858. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

