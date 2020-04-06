State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,162 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,655,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,581,384. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

