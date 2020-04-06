State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.95. 12,124,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,057,136. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

