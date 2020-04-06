State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $20.90 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.65.

Shares of TXN traded up $8.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,189,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,872. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

