State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $27.25 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 5.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $5.28 on Monday, reaching $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,326,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,009,693. The firm has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

