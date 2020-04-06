State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $31.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,490 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,624,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,904,201. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.