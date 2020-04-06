State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $41.74 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $41,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.84.

HD stock traded up $12.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.33. 7,447,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,573,320. The company has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.45. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.