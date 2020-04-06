State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.52.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $28.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.94. 8,630,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470,263. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.70. The firm has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,293 shares of company stock worth $127,328,828. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.