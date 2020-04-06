State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $151.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

