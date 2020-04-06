State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,336 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 38,420,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,858,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

