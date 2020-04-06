State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 13,874 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.36 on Monday, hitting $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,257,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,675,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

