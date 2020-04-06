State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 19,460 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nike were worth $26,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Nike by 452.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 87,697 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Nike by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $24,084,100. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,263,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,077. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.45.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

