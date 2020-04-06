State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 27,467 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $21,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 36,036,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,026,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

