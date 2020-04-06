State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 6,010 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.27.

Shares of NVDA traded up $24.49 on Monday, reaching $268.40. 18,113,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,819,552. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.16. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,829 shares of company stock worth $15,965,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

