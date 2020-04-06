State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 87,290 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.84.

BAC traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 97,663,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,069,200. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

