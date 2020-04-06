State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,995 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,666,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $25.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $319.13. 5,110,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,771,551. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,144,163. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

