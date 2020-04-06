State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,898 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,001 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $131,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $122.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

Shares of C stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.12. 30,005,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,013,146. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

