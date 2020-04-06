State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $16,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $378,296,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after buying an additional 1,966,320 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after buying an additional 1,764,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after buying an additional 921,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $180,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,469. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $2.96 on Monday, reaching $50.11. 10,986,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,434,728. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

