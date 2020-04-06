State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $25,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.61.

NYSE MCD traded up $16.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.04. 8,327,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,294,498. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.74 and its 200-day moving average is $198.96. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

