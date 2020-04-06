State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $16.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.12. 5,254,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,183. The stock has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.42 and its 200 day moving average is $299.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.42.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.