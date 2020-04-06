Status (SNT) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Status has a total market cap of $57.94 million and $47.02 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, ChaoEX, IDEX and OKEx. During the last week, Status has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.02569291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00200311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Status

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bittrex, TOPBTC, Binance, Ethfinex, OKEx, CoinTiger, ABCC, Koinex, Cobinhood, Neraex, Bancor Network, Gate.io, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Tidex, Poloniex, Ovis, IDCM, OOOBTC, IDAX, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, DDEX, DragonEX, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Upbit, Livecoin, ZB.COM, BigONE, Bithumb, Huobi, ChaoEX, DEx.top, IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

