Stealth Market Cap Hits $1.30 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Stealth has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $198,121.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003938 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001104 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001181 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048160 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,314,445 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

