Steel Dynamics (STLD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD):

4/2/2020 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

3/19/2020 – Steel Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – Steel Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Steel Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Steel Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/21/2020 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis purchased 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Insiders have acquired 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,530,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,621 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,934,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 713,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

