Steem Dollars (SBD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,413.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $40,413.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00012878 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Upbit and GOPAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,236.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.99 or 0.03481966 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002427 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00752732 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,105,278 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, GOPAX, HitBTC, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

