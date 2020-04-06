Steem Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.23 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $64.23 million and $5.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RuDEX, GOPAX, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,124.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.68 or 0.03420055 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00747430 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 384,546,595 coins and its circulating supply is 367,572,501 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, RuDEX, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, Huobi, GOPAX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

