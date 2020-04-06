SteepCoin (STEEP) Hits Market Cap of $25,894.11

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $25,894.11 and approximately $37.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000745 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001095 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

