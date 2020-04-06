Stellar 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $602.98 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $602.98 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Exmo, ABCC and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.55 or 0.02585738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00204160 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00035652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00106357 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,891 coins and its circulating supply is 20,311,223,093 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kuna, Liquid, OKEx, ABCC, BitMart, Upbit, Binance, Stronghold, BCEX, ZB.COM, C2CX, CEX.IO, Stellarport, CryptoMarket, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exmo, GOPAX, Bittrex, Koineks, Bitbns, Koinex, RippleFox, Gate.io, HitBTC, Exrates, Huobi, Sistemkoin, Ovis, Bitfinex, Cryptomate, Kucoin, Kraken, Kryptono, Poloniex, CoinEgg, OTCBTC and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

