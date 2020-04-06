STEP Energy Services Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:STE)

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STE) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STEP Energy Services in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy downgraded STEP Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

