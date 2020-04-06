Stephens Lowers Matson (NYSE:MATX) to Equal Weight

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Matson has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.26 million. Matson had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 220,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $6,924,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,989,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,976,000 after purchasing an additional 74,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matson by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $2,095,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

