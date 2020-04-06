Stephens Lowers USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) to Equal Weight

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.81% from the stock’s previous close.

USAK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. USA Truck presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). USA Truck had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Creager bought 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $51,191.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $233,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in USA Truck by 79.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in USA Truck by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in USA Truck by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.