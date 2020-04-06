Steven Madden, Ltd. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Steven Madden by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 2,391.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

