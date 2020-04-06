Steven Madden’s (SHOO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 740.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

