Steven (Stephen) Parsons Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) Stock

Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) insider Steven (Stephen) Parsons bought 1,000,000 shares of Auteco Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($12,056.74).

Steven (Stephen) Parsons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Steven (Stephen) Parsons bought 500,000 shares of Auteco Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,000.00 ($6,382.98).

On Tuesday, February 4th, Steven (Stephen) Parsons bought 12,500,000 shares of Auteco Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($70,921.99).

The company has a market cap of $36.09 million and a P/E ratio of -36.00. Auteco Minerals Ltd has a one year low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a one year high of A$0.05 ($0.03). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.01.

Auteco Minerals Company Profile

Auteco Minerals Limited explores for gold properties in Australia. The company also explores for copper, iron, and nickel deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Punt Hill iron oxide copper-gold project located on the eastern margin of the Gawler Craton, South Australia. The company is based in Adelaide, Australia.

