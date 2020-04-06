SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target Cut to GBX 270

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SThree from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get SThree alerts:

Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 201.50 ($2.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 291.52. SThree has a 12 month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 392.50 ($5.16).

In other news, insider Alex Smith sold 51,263 shares of SThree stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.75), for a total value of £185,059.43 ($243,435.19).

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.