Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Lowered to $38.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.

SF has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $3.57 on Monday, reaching $38.75. 43,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.85. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,167.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Peacock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $32,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $393,070. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,460,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,897,000 after acquiring an additional 92,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,819,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,073,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,780,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

