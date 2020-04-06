Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.52.

Shares of CSX traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,482,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

